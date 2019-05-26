Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

In its new proactive measure, the Police in Anambra State has arrested a serving Nigerian soldier and three others in military uniforms for allegedly kidnapping a young man, one Uchenna Ezeonu, in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government of the state.

The soldier, L/Cpl Ojiegbe Obinna according to the Police is serving at 101 Special Forces Battalion, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno State and committed the alleged offense in full military uniform.

He and the other two in military vests, Obasi Peter and Benjamin Nicholas were said to have abducted Uchenna Ezeonu of Omeke village Ekwulobia and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

They were, however, arrested in the bush along Uyo- Eke market road with another suspect Okoye Ugochukwu by men of Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams.

Confirming the arrest yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) said their victim, Ezeonu was rescued unhurt.

The Police spokesperson said, “There was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata LGA of Anambra State on the 24/05/2019 at about 11: am, that three persons in Military uniforms abducted around Ekwulobia Roundabout one Uchenna Ezeonu ‘m’ of Omeke village Ekwulobia and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“So following the distress call, Police Operatives attached to operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo- Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded up and arrested inside the bush and they are: Ojiegbe Obinna ‘m’ (in full Military Uniform),

Obasi Peter ‘m’ and Benjamin Nicholas ‘m’ (all in Military vests) and, Okoye Ugochukwu ‘m’.”

Mohammed further said that “preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects L/Cpl Ojiegbe Obinna serves with the Nigerian Army and deployed to 101 Special Forces Battalion, Maiduguri, Borno State.”