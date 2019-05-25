Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

In its new proactive measure, the Police in Anambra State has arrested a serving Nigerian soldier and three others in military uniforms for allegedly kidnapping a young man in Ekwulobia, Augusta Local Government of the state.

The soldier, L/Cpl Ojiegbe Obinna according to tothe Police is serving at 101 Special Forces Battalion, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno State and committed the alleged offense in full military uniform.

He and the other two in military vests, Obasi Peter and Benjamin Nicholas were said to have abducted one Uchenna Ezeonu of Omeke village Ekwulobia and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

They were, however, arrested in the bush along Uyo- Eke market road with another suspect Okoye Ugochukwu by men of Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams.

Confirming the arrest yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) said their victim, Ezeonu was rescued unhurt.

The Police spokesperson said, “There was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata LGA of Anambra State on the 24/05/2019 at about 11:am, that three persons in Military uniforms abducted around Ekwulobia Roundabout one Uchenna Ezeonu ‘m’ of Omeke village Ekwulobia and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“So following the distress call, Police Operatives attached to operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo- Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded up and arrested inside the bush and they are: Ojiegbe Obinna ‘m’ (in full Military Uniform),

Obasi Peter’s’ and Benjamin Nicholas ‘m’ (all in Military vests) and, Okoye Ugochukwu ‘m’.”

Mohammed further said that “Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects L/Cpl Ojiegbe Obinna serves with the Nigerian Army and deployed to 101 Special Forces Battalion, Maiduguri, Borno State.”

He added that L/Cpl Ojiedbe was subsequently handed over to Onitsha Military Cantonment for discreet investigation while the remaining two suspects in Military vest were discovered to be fake soldiers with their accomplice.

The PPRO said the case was under investigation in order to ascertain the motive of the suspects after which they would be brought to Justice.

Meanwhile, operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder and men of the Ogidi Division of the Command rescued a kidnap victim at Ogidi who was abducted by men in military polo and face cap.

Giving details of the incident the PPRO said, “On the 24/5/2019 at about 7:35 pm, a distress call was received at Ogidi Police Station that one Emmanuel Loco ‘m’ of Abagana was abducted within Ogidi around Bucky Poly Abatete road.

“Following the report, Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder and Ogidi Division mobilized to the area. Suspects on sighting the Police inside bush off Abatete road abandoned the victim and fled.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that victim was flagged down by two men on military Polo and face cap at about 5:15 pm along the same road while driving his Mercedes Benz 320 SUV with registration number MHA 111KP before being joined by four other armed men who abducted him.”

The case he said was under investigation and effort ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects in order to bring them to Justice.

He urged the Public to be wary of the new trend of crime and report any suspicious persons to the nearest Police Station or through the Command emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action.