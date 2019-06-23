Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said its soldiers alongside Troops from national forces, have killed 42 members of the Islamic State West AfricaProvince (ISWAP) and recovered many arms and ammunition.

Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha said the troops in continuation of the ongoing Operation YANCIN TAFKI to rout ISWAP members, destroyed 2 Gun trucks, 3 Motorcycles, 2 Light machine guns and recovered 2 AK 47 riffles.

He said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds. Antigha said: “In continuation of the ongoing Operation YANCIN TAFKI to rout Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) from the Lake Chad Area, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in conjunction with national forces yesterday, 21 June 2019,inflicted the heaviest loss in 6 months on ISWAP.

“At about 6 am yesterday, June 21, 2019, troops embarked on clearance operation to Doron Naira (an island in Lake Chad), in a bid to disrupt ISWAP’s activities on the island and adjoining localities.

“Troops effectively suppressed ISWAP and successfully conducted the clearance operation.

“At the end of the engagement,the following statistics were recorded; 42 terrorists neutralized, several others escaped with gunshot wounds, 2 Guntrucks destroyed, 3 Motorcycles destroyed, 2 Light machine guns recovered, 2 AK47 Riffles recovered.

“Unfortunately,the MNJTF lost a soldier while 10 others were wounded in action. The affected soldiers have been evacuated accordingly.

“Earlier in the week, ISWAP also met a similar fate when they attempted to attack MNJTF troops in Sector 1 Foward Operation Base (FOB) in Ngouma in Cameroon. In that engagement, ISWAP lost five terrorists, while one was captured. They also lost 13 AK47 Riffles and two hand grenades.

“Similarly, the MNJTF also conducted air interdictions in Arege and Malkorony, and several terrorists were suspected to have been killed as the Headquarters and logistics base of a top ISWAP came under fire.