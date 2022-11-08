From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A soldier from 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and said to be attached to a Chinese construction company, was alleged to have stabbed a 34 year-old man to death in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

This is coming on the heels of the ongoing onslaught by soldiers of 14 brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, against natives of Amangwu community, Ohafia in which 10 persons were alleged to have been killed and several buildings razed.

The deceased identified as Offor Uchenna, it was gathered had an altercation with the soldier at about 10am on Saturday around Umuahia railway station.

The soldier whose name was given as Saeed Sabo was said to have stabbed Uchenna, a native of Olokoro, Umuahia in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia state, on the right side of his chest.

The late Uchenna was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia for treatment, but was certified dead.

The suspect was later arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Contacted, the state command’s police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident.