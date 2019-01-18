Gyang Bere, Jos

A military officer serving at the headquarters of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, in Plateau State, has died of a suspected case of Lassa Fever.

Acting Deputy Director, Army/Public Relations, Major Ikechukwu Stephen Eze, in a press statement in Jos, yesterday, said the soldier died at Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

“The Headquarters 3 Division wishes to inform the general public that a male, senior non-commissioned officer of the division was admitted and was being managed for resistant malaria at the 3 Div Hospital; after returning from Kogi State where he went for his father’s burial.

“Consequently, the soldier was managed but there was no significant improvement, which resulted to him being referred to Bingham University Teaching Hospital (Jankwano) Jos for further management.

“Unfortunately the soldier died on 15 January 2019, 4 days after his case was reported.

“Available medical information confirmed that the soldier may have died of Lassa fever.”

Major Eze said investigation is ongoing to unravel all circumstances that led to the soldier’s death and that the Division has contacted Tracing and Monitoring, for primary and secondary contacts in collaboration with Representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO), Medical Personnel of Bingham University Teaching Hospital and 3 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

He said sensitisation for residents of Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, the host community, and the public has also commenced.

The General Officer Commanding has further directed that the entire Maxwell Khobe Cantonment be fumigated.