The Nigerian Army on Thursday said one of its soldiers engaged in the battle against the Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri, Borno state, went berserk on Thursday killing a staff of an NGO, one of his colleagues and injuring a co-pilot of a UN helicopters before he was killed.

Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI said this in a statement on Thursday evening.

He added that the injured co-pilot of the UN helicopter has been stabilized, while the corpses of the two persons killed by the soldier have been moved to the Nigerian Army 7 Division Hospital.

The Army spokesperson added that detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the incident.

He said further details will be provided later.