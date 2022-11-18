From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri A soldier in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast, has killed an aid worker and hia colleague at Damnoa, Borno’s volatile town. The soldier believed to be unprovoked, open fire on the female aid worker, a staff of an international non governmental organization in the town of Damboa, some 87 kms south of Maiduguri on Thursday. A spokesman of the Joint Task Force Northwest, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Samson Zhakom, said the soldier also shot dead his colleague and injured a UN helicopter pilot.

“A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East. Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters,” Zhakpm said in a statement.

He said troops on ground> immediately demobilised the soldier to prevent him from causing more havoc.

However, the errant soldier still pulled out his knife and stab a pilot of one of UN’s helicopters.

The theatre said it will investigate the incident for appropriate sanction.