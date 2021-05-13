From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has confirmed the rape of a minor by a soldier at Umuezeoka village, in war-torn Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

One of the military men (name withheld) deployed to the community allegedly raped the 13-year-old girl who had gone to fetch water within the neighbourhood.

The soldier had, allegedly, grabbed the young girl and dragged her into an uncompleted building, where he abandoned the girl in a pool of blood after the act.

Chairperson, FIDA, Ebonyi State, Mrs Grace Iheanacho-Chima, who made the disclosure, said that the suspect has been fished out through the effort of the commandant of the Nkwegu Military Cantonment, Lt. Colonel Erhabor Igbinadolor. She said that the commandant frowned at the unpleasant act, adding that processes were on ground to take the culprit to the 82 Division, Enugu for court martial.

“She was brutally raped at the war zone in Effium by a soldier that she bled for many days, even in the hospital; it was so bad that she underwent some operations to correct the damage done during the act.

“At that juncture, the attention of FIDA was drawn from the point that she was admitted at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for the surgery, so I, personally, went there and saw her bleeding profusely on her hospital bed.

“Immediately, FIDA petitioned the Military Cantonment Commandant in the state and because of the seriousness, I personally delivered the letter and speedy action was taken, few days after, the defaulting soldier was arrested,” she said.

The FIDA chairperson said that on the invitation of the commandant, she, in company of the victim and her mother, armed with photographic and video evidence of her bleeding, went to the cantonment where their statements were obtained.

Mother of the victim, Mrs. Ogonna Igwe, told Daily Sun that the incident happened on March 21, 2021, between 1pm and 3pm, when she sent the girl in company of others to go and fetch water.

She said she became worried when her daughter exceeded the time she ought to have returned and, in the course of searching for her, she saw the victim in pains and in a pool of blood inside an uncompleted structure.

The troubled woman called on the authorities to help her get justice, while the girl is undergoing treatment.

The army could not react as at time of press.