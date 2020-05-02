A soldier serving in the French army on Saturday died after being injured in a bomb attack on a military vehicle in Mali, the Elysee Palace said.

According to the statement from the French Presidency, Dmytro Martynyouk, a member of the French Foreign Legion, died due to the injuries he sustained in an army hospital outside Paris.

The explosion, which occured during an anti-terrorism operation in the West African nation, also injured another soldier, but not in critical condition.

France, the former colonial power in Mali, has stationed a 4,500-troops, tagged “Operation Barkhane“ in the region.

The troops’ focus is the troubled tri-border region where Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger meet. It serves as a refuge for Islamist extremists who regularly attack the civilian population.(dpa/NAN)