From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A yet-to-be-identified soldier has reportedly killed an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS) over what is said to be a minor disagreement.

It was learnt that the incident occurred Friday evening at a popular hotel in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

It was gathered that the soldier had approached a young man suspected to be a ‘Yahoo Boy’ (internet fraudster) at the hotel, and in the process of apprehending him, the suspect caught a glimpse of a familiar face who happened to be the DSS officer.

The scene of the incident became heated when the DSS officer attempted to intervene in the matter and begged the soldier to allow the suspect to go.

The intervention infuriated the soldier who reportedly stabbed the DSS officer in the neck, resulting in his death at a hospital where he was taken.

Some DSS operatives were said to have invaded the hotel premises some minutes after the killing and taken the soldier to their custody.

Reacting to the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the victim was killed during an argument with some soldiers and that the police are investigating the matter.

‘We heard that the DSS operative was killed during a hot argument with some soldiers yesterday evening.

‘The deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue. The perpetrators of the murder had been arrested.

‘Let me also add that our detectives have started an investigation and we will get to the root of the matter,’ the police spokesman said.