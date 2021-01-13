A military court martial, yesterday, said a soldier, Azunna Maduabuchi, must die by firing squad for killing his superior.

Maduabuchi was said to have shot Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi dead in June 2020, in Maiduguri, Bornu State, after an argument over welfare pass.

He was charged with murder. The same panel also tried and sentenced four other soldiers to prison over manslaughter.

Maduabuchi had in July 2020 reportedly opened fire on Lieutenant Babankaka Ngorgi, killing him instantly.

The trial that led to the conviction of the condemned did not reveal if the soldier had any personal grudges with the officer he killed.

Maduabuchi, a private soldier, pleaded guilty but argued that his action was accidental.

But PREMIUM TIMES was informed by inside military sources that the condemned soldier had once gone on AWOL, which led to the stoppage of his salary for about six months.

The source said the soldier, who was serving at the 202-battalion in Bama, pleaded with the late Lieutenant Ngorgi, who was his Adjutant, to allow him travel to the state capital to sort out his salary issues, but his requests were repeatedly denied.

It was not certain if it was the issue that pitched the condemned soldier against the deceased officer.