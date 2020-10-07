Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Owaza, an oil-producing community in Abia State have

sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS),

Lt. Gen Tukur Bruatai over alleged harassment and intimidation by

soldiers from the 144 Battalion of the Nigerian army, Asa.

In the SOS, the community said they are now living in fear over the

incessant attack by soldiers of the Battalion who are desirous of

avenging the killing of one of their colleagues by unidentified gunmen

along the Uzuaku / Okohia axis, some kilometres to Owaza village,

penultimate week.

A youth leader in the community who gave his name as Fynboy Edeh said

business, burial and other activities have been totally disrupted to

the extent that many churches in the community were last Sunday,

prevented from worshipping God, as the Army stormed the places of

worship and dispersed the congregants.

Edeh said it was unfortunate that unknown gunmen penultimate week

killed a soldier and made away with his gun in a place about four

kilometres from Owaza, yet soldiers have daily terrorized their people

in the guise of searching for their rifle fishing out those who killed

their colleague, even when there was no evidence that those who killed

the soldier were from Owaza

A petty trader from Owaza village who spoke on the condition of

anonymity said almost all business owners in the area have locked

their stalls and fled the community for fear of reprisal attacks from

soldiers, adding that the area was gradually becoming a ghost town.

The village, which hosts notable oil companies as the Shell Petroleum

Development Company, (SPDC), Agip, Nigeria Gas Company, (NGC) and

some oil servicing companies has become a shadow of itself, as even a

family has continued to count their losses for burying a dead

relative.

It was gathered that a family of late Nze Titus Nwankpa from Umuakata

village in the Owaza community which had originally contacted the Army

within their area and secured a few hours approval for the burial of

their dead relative, later came under attack and harassment after the

burial, which according to them, was concluded before 9.00 in the

morning.

One of the mourners was reportedly arrested by soldiers and released

after three days in custody at the headquarters of the 144 Battalion,

a family source said.

It was equally gathered that despite the visits of the GOC, 82 Div. of

the Nigerian Army, Enugu and the Brigade commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia

to the area and meetings the elders and traditional rulers of the

place held with the Army, the people were yet to breathe free air of

life as they were allegedly harassed by soldiers on daily basis.

A Community leader who did not want his name in print because of the

fear and terror from the Army personnel in that community, called on

Buratai to urgently intervene to save the community from total

destruction.

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ukwa branch in a statement signed by

its chairman, Mr. S.E.C. Nwosu and secretary, Kingsley Nwachukwu,

while condemning the alleged killing of the soldier, appealed to the

Nigerian Army to withdraw its troops and end soldiers alleged siege on

the communities around the scene of the crime and allow the residents

of the communities to return to their homes.

In a move that was tended to assuage the military, Abia State

Government has announced N2.5m naira as reward for any person or group

that would provide information which will lead to the arrest of those

involved in the killing of the soldier and carting away his AK47

rifle.

Army authorities in the state could not be reached, but a senior army

officer who spoke under the cover of anonymity because he is not

allowed to speak to the press said the army was in search of the

missing rifle which he said it will not to allow it get into wrong

hands and would not relent until it is found.