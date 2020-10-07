Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The people of Owaza, an oil-producing community in Abia State have
sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS),
Lt. Gen Tukur Bruatai over alleged harassment and intimidation by
soldiers from the 144 Battalion of the Nigerian army, Asa.
In the SOS, the community said they are now living in fear over the
incessant attack by soldiers of the Battalion who are desirous of
avenging the killing of one of their colleagues by unidentified gunmen
along the Uzuaku / Okohia axis, some kilometres to Owaza village,
penultimate week.
A youth leader in the community who gave his name as Fynboy Edeh said
business, burial and other activities have been totally disrupted to
the extent that many churches in the community were last Sunday,
prevented from worshipping God, as the Army stormed the places of
worship and dispersed the congregants.
Edeh said it was unfortunate that unknown gunmen penultimate week
killed a soldier and made away with his gun in a place about four
kilometres from Owaza, yet soldiers have daily terrorized their people
in the guise of searching for their rifle fishing out those who killed
their colleague, even when there was no evidence that those who killed
the soldier were from Owaza
A petty trader from Owaza village who spoke on the condition of
anonymity said almost all business owners in the area have locked
their stalls and fled the community for fear of reprisal attacks from
soldiers, adding that the area was gradually becoming a ghost town.
The village, which hosts notable oil companies as the Shell Petroleum
Development Company, (SPDC), Agip, Nigeria Gas Company, (NGC) and
some oil servicing companies has become a shadow of itself, as even a
family has continued to count their losses for burying a dead
relative.
It was gathered that a family of late Nze Titus Nwankpa from Umuakata
village in the Owaza community which had originally contacted the Army
within their area and secured a few hours approval for the burial of
their dead relative, later came under attack and harassment after the
burial, which according to them, was concluded before 9.00 in the
morning.
One of the mourners was reportedly arrested by soldiers and released
after three days in custody at the headquarters of the 144 Battalion,
a family source said.
It was equally gathered that despite the visits of the GOC, 82 Div. of
the Nigerian Army, Enugu and the Brigade commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia
to the area and meetings the elders and traditional rulers of the
place held with the Army, the people were yet to breathe free air of
life as they were allegedly harassed by soldiers on daily basis.
A Community leader who did not want his name in print because of the
fear and terror from the Army personnel in that community, called on
Buratai to urgently intervene to save the community from total
destruction.
Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ukwa branch in a statement signed by
its chairman, Mr. S.E.C. Nwosu and secretary, Kingsley Nwachukwu,
while condemning the alleged killing of the soldier, appealed to the
Nigerian Army to withdraw its troops and end soldiers alleged siege on
the communities around the scene of the crime and allow the residents
of the communities to return to their homes.
In a move that was tended to assuage the military, Abia State
Government has announced N2.5m naira as reward for any person or group
that would provide information which will lead to the arrest of those
involved in the killing of the soldier and carting away his AK47
rifle.
Army authorities in the state could not be reached, but a senior army
officer who spoke under the cover of anonymity because he is not
allowed to speak to the press said the army was in search of the
missing rifle which he said it will not to allow it get into wrong
hands and would not relent until it is found.
