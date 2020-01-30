Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

An ex-corps member has allegedly been beaten to death by soldiers at an army mess in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Peter Opowgu was accused of stealing a generator battery at the Wolf Army Officers’ Mess, a relaxation centre for officers of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army Maiduguri last weekend.

Sources including his friends and colleagues said soldiers at the Wolf had punched him following the accusation of theft. “He slumped in the process and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He died yesterday (Wednesday),” one of his friends told our correspondent on condition of anonymity.

Peter, a graduate of Benue State University, was said to have undergone his primary assignment as the 2016 Batch B National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Scheme at the Wolf Army Officers’ Mess located at GRA Maiduguri over a year ago.

“He was a familiar face to many at the Wolf and relate well with the soldiers at the bar,” another friend said.

The source said the young man secured a job with a non-governmental organisation engaged in humanitarian supports in the state after his youth service. He used to visit the Wolf often to meet his friends there,” the source added.

Spokesman of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army Maiduguri, Col Ado Isa said he was not aware of the incident.