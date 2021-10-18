From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, Asa in Abia State have arrested 10 kidnap suspects in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

On Friday night at about 11 pm, a 10-man kidnapping gang reportedly gained access to the house of a businessman, one Mr Ebuka Isaac, residing at Umuozuo off Arise and Shine, Osisioma Local Government Area.

The hoodlums were said to have gained access to the living room of the businessman by scaling through the wall of his fence.

It was learnt that the kidnappers, all of who were reported to have been armed with locally made guns, abducted Ebuka and drove him away in his RAV 4 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The men of the underworld were also reported to have made away with the businessman’s plasma television and other valuables, including his bank ATM card.

However, following credible intelligence, soldiers reportedly raided the hideout of the criminals at Borrow Pit, by Ubani Street, off Ariaria junction.

During the raid, all the 10 kidnap suspects were arrested, the businessman rescued while his SUV was recovered.

An army officer who confirmed the arrests disclosed that when the hoodlums who had already started making demands for ransom from the victim’s family, suspected they were been trailed by security operatives, they abandoned him in the bush and fled to the Borrow Pit.

It was gathered that the soldiers trailed them to the Borrow Pit and arrested them.

The suspects, according to information would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

