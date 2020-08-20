MollyK Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said soldiers on internal security operations in Sokoto State have arrested three

foreigners who in suppling arms and ammunition to bandits and other criminal groups operating in the North West.

The soldiers from Operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Forward Operating Base(FOB), Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State were said to have intercepted the syndicate during an undercover operation.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a mecha briefing, gave the rationale of the suspects as Nigerien citizens. He said the suspects were arrested at Dantudu in Mailailai District of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State with arms.

He listed the weapons found on them to include 6 AK 47 Rifles, 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 2,415 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition carefully concealed in various parts of their operational vehicle.

He said the suspects are currently in military custody undergoing preliminary investigation after which they would be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency.

The coordinator, while noting that some of the security challenges bedeviling the country has external influences, called on the public to be vigilant of their surrounding and report any strange movement to the security agencies.

“it therefore goes to show that some of the security challenges in the country have external influence. The suspects are currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation before being handed over to the prosecuting agency”.

Gen. Enenche said troops at the various theatres of operations have continued to decimate terrorist groups and deny them of having unhindered access to carry out attack.

Giving a breakdown of military operations carried out between August 13-19, Enenche said troops have continued to make tremendous progress with the killing and arrests of terrorists, bandits, pirates and recovered several barrels of stolen crude in the Niger delta region and destroyed illegal refining spots.

In the north east, enenche, said “The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to exhibit sustained resilience in the fight against terrorism in the North East zone of the Country. During the period under review, as troops successfully conducted aggressive clearance operations and dominate the theatres of operation, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted comprehensive precision strikes, to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM.

Several air interdiction operations were conducted at identified Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno State. These attacks were conducted at Tumbuma Baba, on 16 August 2020, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad. Additionally, the logistics facilities of BHT at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad were also destroyed on 17 August 2020. The attack on the locations scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing not fewer than 20 terrorists and destroying their structures. Several BHT and ISWAP commanders were also killed and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the eastern part of the Sambisa Forest.

“Meanwhile, troops of Army Super Camp 9, on 16 August 2020, engaged BHTs and ISWAP elements during clearance operations at Dikwa LGA of Borno State.

During the operation, 2 terrorists were neutralized while one AK 47 rifle and 8 rounds of 7.62mm (special) were recovered. Similarly, troops of Strong Response Area, Pulka while on a fighting patrol, encountered and engaged BHTs/ISWAP elements along Road Pulka-Firgi-Banki Junction in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. In the process, a terrorist was neutralized while 2 fully loaded AK 47 rifles, two 36 hand grenades, one motorcycle and IED materials were recovered by the troops. Similarly, troops of 144 Battalion on ambush operation encountered and engaged BHTs/ISWAP elements at Wagga Mangoro and Wagga Lawal in the same LGA. The terrorists fled due to superior fire power of the troops. In another encounter troops of 151 Task Force Battalion neutralized 2 terrorists along Road Banki-Pulka in Bama LGA of Borno State.

“Deducing from these results within the period, it is clear that, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are resolute in their endeavor to end the BHT/ISWAP menace in the North East.

NORTH-WEST ZONE

In continuation of intensive clearance operation in the North-West zone of the country, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to record tremendous successes against the bandits. Within the period under review, in a combined special clearance operation, troops of operation SAHEL SANITY destroyed 12 bandit camps at Yobe Baranda in Batsari LGA of Katsina State. Three armed bandits were also neutralized in the process while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds. Equally, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY deployed at Forward Operating Base Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State on 15 August 2020 after an undercover operation successfully smashed a notorious illegal arms smuggling syndicate who specialize in massive arms supply to bandits in the North West from across the international borders. The three suspects all Nigerien citizens were intercepted at Dantudu in Mailailai District of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State with 6 AK 47 Rifles, 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 2,415 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition concealed in various parts of their vehicle. It therefore goes to show that some of the security challenges in the country have external influence. The suspects are currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation before being handed over to the prosecuting agency.

These successes recorded within the period are evident of the troop’s determination, resilience and commitment to end the security challenges bedeviling the North West zone. Farming, social and economic activities are once again flourishing in the North West zone. Interestingly, a total of 14 bandits were killed from this zone of the country for the period reviewed.

SOUTH-SOUTH ZONE

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have continued with the aggressive fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the zone with attendant successes. Within the period under review, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER patrol team discovered an illegal refining site at Okorosa Creek. The site had a reservoir laden with an estimated 943.47 barrels of product suspected to be crude oil. The site was deactivated. Similarly, on 14 August 2020, another site was discovered at Yalama community in Akokoturo LGA Rivers State. The site, which had 2 metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 150,000 litres of illegally refined AGO was deactivated.

Relatedly, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA deployed onboard the Ocean Marine Solutions Houseboat along Yeye Creek in Burutu LGA of Delta State visited a previously deactivated Illegal Refining Site around Fonkro Community. The site was observed to have been reactivated and had 6 ovens, 7 surface metal storage tanks and 3 dugout pits cumulatively laden with about 120,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO and 566.08 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil. The storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was earmarked for swamp buggy operation. Additionally, on 15 Aug 20, at Ikpemu Community along Jones Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State, the patrol team intercepted and impounded a large wooden boat laden with about 132,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

“Gleaning from these, it is clear that, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies working together remain committed to the fight against economic sabotage.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

In the North-Central zone, troops have continued to sustain intensive clearance operations which have yielded remarkable successes. Within the period under review, troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN, THUNDER-STRIKE AND WHIRL STROKE conducted several ambushes, raids and clearance patrols at various locations in the zone.

Notably, on 13 August 2020, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN intercepted and nabbed 5 suspected armed robbers at a snap checkpoint established at Makera. The suspects were arrested along with a red Vectra car with registration number PLATEAU BF-335-JJN used in perpetrating their heinous crimes. The criminals confessed to be members of a syndicate who specialize in robbing unsuspecting passengers along the highways. The suspects are being profiled after which they will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further action. Troops also apprehended 2 armed robbers following credible intelligence report on their activities in Rukkaya village of Mavo district in Wase LGA of Plateau State.

“Additionally, the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE equally neutralized several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State on 13 August 2020. The feat was achieved through air strikes carried out on the heels of intelligence reports indicating the convergence of members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked bandits group, led by one Mallam Abba, at the location. Aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed some bandits, wielding weapons in the forest. Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.

“Meanwhile, troops of Nigerian Navy Ship LUGARD stationed at Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State, on 15 August 2020 arrested 2 suspected armed bandits. The arrests were made at Abarkponi Guest House in Okpo Community of Olamaboro LGA following a tip-off. Items recovered from the suspects include a service pistol, charms and GSM handsets. The suspects and recovered items were handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.

“Relatedly, on 18 August 2020, troops of Sector 2 Operation WHIRL STROKE acting on credible intelligence on the location of a hideout being used by some armed militia linked to wanted Benue militia leader Terwase Akwaza aka Gana around Abaji in Katsina Ala LGA of Benue State, swiftly conducted a dawn raid operation on the identified hideout popularly known as small London located at Amafu village. Contact was made with the armed militia men, troops swiftly responded with superior fire forcing them to flee in disarray into the surrounding forest. One of the wanted kingpins, Mr Atsor AKA smallie was neutralized during the encounter while others escaped. Troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition during the operation.

“As part Of Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN on 12 August 2020 commissioned a total of 6 hand pump boreholes at various communities in Plateau State. Three of the boreholes were commissioned at Mazat, a Fulani community in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, Mungi and Shimilang communities in Mangu LGA. The other 3 boreholes were commissioned at 332 AR barracks (the location of FOB Shendam) and Kuka and Aningo villages in Shendam LGA of Plateau State. The projects were part of Operation SAFE HAVEN CIMIC activities aimed at enhancing cordial relations with host communities in the state towards achieving total peace on the Plateau.

“Furthermore, Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN also held stakeholders meeting with Fulani leaders at Gidan Ado, as well as Maiyanga, Hura, Zirishe and Dundu community leaders, all in Riyom LGA Plateau State. Similarly, meetings were held with JNI (Jama’atu Nasril Islam) and CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) leaders in Barkin Ladi LGA, and also with community leaders at Fadan Karshi village in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State”.