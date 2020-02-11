Gyang Bere, Jos

A Military Task Force code name Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in charge of internal security in Plateau and surrounding states has arrested a suspected Boko Haram fighter, Umar Musa Tello, a kidnapper, Jafar Shuaibu, and 33 cultists, armed robbers and gun runners in Bauchi and Plateau states.

The Commander of the Operation Safe Haven, Major General Agustine Agundu, disclosed this on Tuesday while parading the suspects at the OPSH headquarters in Jos, the Plateau state capital.t

He noted that Umar was arrested in Plateau after fleeing from a Boko Haram den in the North-East, while Jafar was arrested with N1.78 million, being proceeds paid as ransom by victims of kidnappings.

Gen Agundu said: “Our troops while on routine patrol apprehended a suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorist member, Mr Umar Musa Tello, who was seen loitering around Zawuran village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

“The suspect fled from Damagum village in Yobe state due to the ongoing crackdown by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. The suspect confessed that he was a fighter with the Boko Haram terrorist group for upward of 3 years but decided to abscond the group due to the extreme hardship being experienced.”

Gen Agundu said the suspect confessed that some other fighters have also absconded and dispersed to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Plateau state.

He noted that his troops also arrested one Jafar Shuaibu, a suspected kidnapper with a ransom of N1.78 million in his possession.

“Our troops deployed at a snap checkpoint at Ankwa village in Sanga LGA of Kaduna state arrested some group of suspected kidnappers on a motorbike who terrorise innocent citizens along Jagindi-Bade highway.

“The suspects attempted to offer gratification to the troops who insisted to conduct a thorough search on the three suspects. Two of the suspects alighted from the motorbike and fled in disarray. One of the suspect, Mr Jafar Shuaibu, was apprehended with N1,789,000, two mobile phones and 6 bathing soaps.”

Gen Agundu said 3 suspected cattle thieves, Musa Adamu, Ibrahim Musa and Al-Hassan Ahmed were at Kombul District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state where several lives were lost.

He noted that the suspects were alleged to have been involved in the attack on Kulben village which led to the death of 12 people in January 2020.

Gen Agundu added that 15 suspected cultists, arm robbers and gun runners were also arrested in different parts of Plateau state by the troops.

The Commander expressed his commitment towards the protection of lives and property across the theatre and vowed to remain resolute in the force’s mandate to restore permanent peace across the entire joint operation area.