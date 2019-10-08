Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says counterinsurgency troops in the North have arrested more Boko Haram terrorists and their informants, as part of the Army’s renewed clearance operations to wipe out the insurgents.

Media Coordinator in charge of Nigerian Army Operations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who made this known on Tuesday, said the soldiers also rescued 27 persons suspected to have been abducted by the terrorists.

The rescued persons include eight males, three females and 16 children, Illiyasu said, adding that that the women and children were handed over to the NYSC IDP Camp, with the men handed over to the Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDP Camp.

His statement reads: