Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army says counterinsurgency troops in the North have arrested more Boko Haram terrorists and their informants, as part of the Army’s renewed clearance operations to wipe out the insurgents.
Media Coordinator in charge of Nigerian Army Operations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who made this known on Tuesday, said the soldiers also rescued 27 persons suspected to have been abducted by the terrorists.
The rescued persons include eight males, three females and 16 children, Illiyasu said, adding that that the women and children were handed over to the NYSC IDP Camp, with the men handed over to the Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDP Camp.
Related: Mafa LG in Borno donates building materials to 127 IDPs households
His statement reads:
“As troops intensify clearance operations within Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and elements of Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 while conducting clearance operation along GONI GAMBOMI, KADAMARI, MELIM, GONDORI and JANTILU in KAGA LGA of BORNO State, rescued 15 persons who were apparently displaced by criminal insurgents. Among them were eitht adult males, one adult female and six children.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that they spent three days wandering in the bush trying to link up with any community where they could find succour. They were promptly evacuated and the adult females and children were handed over to NYSC IDP Camp while the adult males were handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDP Camp.
“In the same vein, troops of 82 Div Task Force Battalion at Strong Response Area NGOSHE, while conducting clearance operations in NGOSHE and PULKA general area in GWOZA LGA of Borno State, also rescued 12 locals. Among them were two female adults and ten children. They were later screened, documented and handed over to officials of the International Organization for Migrants at PULKA IDP Camp.
“In a related development, on 5th October 2019, troops deployed at NJIMTILO and DALORI in KONDUGA LGA and MAIDUGURI MUNICIPAL COUNCIL of BORNO State respectively conducted Operation POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION at various Check Points and Crossing Points. The operation was aimed at identifying and arresting fleeing BOKO HARAM criminals as well as their informants, sympathisers and logistics suppliers who are evidently finding the Theatre more and more untenable. The troops conducted thorough searches and screening of pedestrians and commuters moving in and out of MAIDUGURI MUNICIPAL COUNCIL along MAIDUGURI – DAMATURU – BAMA Road. Those suspected to have links with the criminal insurgents were further investigated at a military facility.
“Similarly, troops while acting on information, arrested nine male suspects in a hamlet in MAINOK general area. Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects were BOKO HARAM criminals’ spies. The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation.
“In an unprecedented display of camaraderie, and cooperation among the LAKE CHAD BASIN countries, the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen OLUSEGUN ADENIYI, in company of Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen ABDULMALIK BIU and the Commander CHADIAN Defence Forces Col BOHKIT ALI of Multinational Joint Task Force conducted a joint fighting patrol to Strong Response Area (RA) GUBIO at about 12:00 noon on 6 October 2019. On arrival at the troops location at RA GUBIO, the three commanders took turn to congratulate the troops on their recent exploits against criminal elements within their Area of Responsibility and also enjoined them to remain steadfast in the fight against the criminal insurgents.”
Leave a Reply