From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on anti banditry operations in Zamfara State have arrested one Adamu Abdullahi, said to be a major supplier logistics to bandits.

The suspect was said to have been arrested while attempting to convey 20 brand new Motorcycles carefully concealed in a J5 bus, to a suspected bandits camp.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known

In a statement, said the soldiers from Operation HADARIN DAJI, also killed several of the bandits and arrested 7 others and recovered one magazine with 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Enenche in the statement said “Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI on 14 December 2020, successfully ambushed some marauding armed bandits around Magizawa, Kani, Zango, Tabanni and Nasamu villages of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State. The successful operation, which was conducted sequel to actionable intelligence on the movement of the bandits in the general area, resulted in the neutralization of many of the criminals while several others fled with fatal gunshot wounds into the forest. Troops equally apprehended 7 of the fleeing criminals while also recovering 1 magazine with 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Furthermore, troops apprehended a suspected bandits’ logistics supplier named Adamu Abdullahi, attempting to convey 20 brand new Motorcycles carefully concealed in a J5 bus, to a suspected bandits camp.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect and his conductor, one Tanimu Usman, confirmed that the consignment was to be delivered to a designated location at Jibia in Katsina state. Both suspects are undergoing further investigation after which they will be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency for further action.

“In a related development, 4 suspected bandits’ collaborators named Ibrahim Dahiru, Umar Dahiru, Sani Suleiman and Isah Dahiru from Raudama in Kamoani Daudawa village in Faskari LGA were intercepted at Raudama village with unspecified number of suspected rustled cows. Although the suspects initially claimed to have recovered their cattle from suspected rustlers, preliminary investigation however revealed that the suspects were beneficiaries of proceeds of cattle rustling”.