Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Ogbia, the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Council, Mr Ebinyo Turner and the lawmaker representing Ogbia Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Gibson Munalayefa have been arrested over allegations of being in possession of arms to be used to invade the Ogbia Local Government Collation Centre.

However the leaders of PDP in the state have accused the military of acting out the script to perfect rigging of election for the All Progressive Congress (APC) through writing of results at Collation centres.

Security Sources said the military got intelligence information that the two leaders led boys to the collation centre to fire gun shots to scare people away so as to disrupt collation but they were arrested by soldiers.

The Chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas however dismissed the story and lamented that while PDP members are being arrested and taken to unknown destination, the election results for Ogbia are being rewritten.

The PDP Chairman wondered why the Nigerian Army would allow itself to be used as a tool to subvert democracy in the country.

He said that the PDP has already won the election with the original results from the polling units where proper voting took place on Saturday.

Cleopas urged the observers to note the brazen acts of impunity by the Army to rig the election and subvert the will of the Bayelsa people.

Also the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri condemned the arrest of Turner and Munalayefa noting that several leaders of PDP in Yenagoa have been beaten and arrested by the Nigerian Army.