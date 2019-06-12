Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Owena barrack in Akure, Ondo State, have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Victor, said to be a member of kidnap syndicate using military camouflages to terrorise the people.

The suspect was alleged to have been involved in the abduction of many people in the state and had allegedly collected ransom from relatives of kidnap victims.

Victor, according to a source, was arrested yesterday by soldiers patrolling some major roads in the state.

The source said the suspect was apprehended at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state during a stop and search operation: “Our men from the anti-kidnapping squad of the military has recorded another feat after apprehending a suspected kidnapper.

“They arrested the suspect inside a vehicle during our stop and search operation which was carried out by our officers in Ore town.

“After his arrest, he confessed his membership of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the people of Ondo State,” the source said.

Items found in possession of the suspect, according to the source, included identity card of the Nigerian Army and one locally made gun.