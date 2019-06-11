Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Owena Barrack in Akure, Ondo State have arrested a suspected kidnapper, John Victor said to be a member of the kidnap syndicate using military camouflages to terrorise the people of the state.

The suspect was alleged to have been involved in the abduction of many people in the state and he had allegedly collected ransom from relatives of kidnap victims.

John, according to a source was arrested on Tuesday by soldiers parading some major roads in the state.

The source explained that the suspect was apprehended at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state during a stop-and-search operation.

“Our men from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the military have recorded another feat after apprehending one suspect of a kidnapping group.

“They arrested the suspect inside a vehicle during our stop-and-search operation which was carried out by our gallant officers along the road in Ore town.

“After his arrest, he confessed his membership of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the people of Ondo State,” the source added.

According to the source, the items found in possession of the suspect included an identity card of the Nigerian Army and one locally- made gun.