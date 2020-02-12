Gyang Bere, Jos

A military taskforce, codenamed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in charge of internal security in Plateau, and its environs, has arrested 33 suspects involved in kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and gun running in Bauchi ,and Plateau States.

Commander of the taskforce, Major General Augustine Agundu, while parading the suspects, yesterday, at the OPSH headquarters in Jos, said that Tello, was arrested in Plateau after fleeing from Boko Haram’s den in the Northeast while Shuaibu was arrested with N1.78 million proceeds paid to him as ransom by victims.

Gen. Agundu, said: “Troops whuile on routine patrol ,apprehended a suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorist member, Tello ,who was seen loitering around Zawuran village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. The suspect fled from Damagum village in Yobe State due to the ongoing crackdown by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. The suspect confessed that he was with the Boko Haram terrorist group for three years ,but decided to leave the group due to extreme hardship being experienced.”

Agundu said the suspect confessed that some other fighters have equally absconded and dispersed to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and Plateau State. “Troops deployed at a snap checkpoint at Ankwa village in Sanga LGAof Kaduna State arrested suspected kidnappers on a motorbike who were terrorising innocent citizens along Jagindi-Bade highway.

“The suspects attempted to offer gratification to the troops who insisted on conducting thorough search on three of them; two alighted from the motorbike and fled; one of the suspects, Shuaibu ,was apprehended with N1.789, 000, two mobile phones and six bathing soaps.”

Gen. Agundu said that Adamu, I Musa, and Al-Hassan ,were allegedly involved in the attack on Kulben village where 12 persons were killed in January.

Agundu expressed commitment towards the protection of lives and property across the theatre and restoration of permanent peace across the area.