From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja said soldiers on counter terrorism operations in the north east have a arrested a Boko Haram/ ISWAP informant who specializes in carrying out espionage activities on troops in Katarko village of Yobe State.

The suspect Abor Kawu was said to have confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists in the area.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the suspect upon his arrest and interrogation, revealed that the Boko Haram group have deployed several of their sympathizers in the area to spy on the troops movement and other engagements.

Nwachukwu in a statement, said, “Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force OPERATION HADIN KAI have today Thursday 8 July 2021 nabbed a notorious Boko Haram/ ISWAP carrying out espionage activities on troops in the general area of Katarko village of Yobe State. The gallant troops also repelled an attack on Katarko village.

“During preliminary investigation, the informant identified as Abor Kawu confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists. He also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops. Following this revelation, troops of Sector 2 have been placed on red alert and effort is ongoing to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

“Commending the troops of Sector 2 for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area. The COAS also urged law abiding citizens to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operational efficiency in order to flush out criminal elements who are concealed in the communities”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.