From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the north east have destroyed the operational base and stronghold of the Boko Haram and the Islamic States of West African Province(ISWAP), located in the heart of the Sambisa forest.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known, said the soldiers captured several arms, weapons and equipment belonging to the terrorists.

Onyeuko, said the camp located at Ukuba/ Camp Zairo, was destroyed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a Special Operation codenamed Op Desert Sanity. Gen Onyeuko in a statement issued in Abuja reads: “On or about 0900hrs on 24 March 2022 the gallant troops of OPERATION HADIN KAI in a Special Operation codenamed OP DESERT SANITY captured the terrorist stronghold of UKUBA/CAMP ZAIRO in Sambisa Forest. In what could be described as a blitzkrieg, the troops routed the terrorists and captured the their enclave. The terrorists fled the camp,leaving behind their heavy weapon arsenal.

“After a thorough cordon and search of the captured camp, the gallant troops recovered various equipment including 1x Main Battle Tank, 1x 155mm Bofors Gun, 1xTrailer,1x122mm Gun, 2x105mm Gun, 1x Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) fighting vehicle, 1x MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carrier, 1x Mack Trailer as well as a large cache of arms and ammunition left behind by the terrorists. Further exploitation is on-going. The capture of the terrorists stronghold of CAMP ZAIRO is a major setback to the terrorist criminals.

“The military High Command commends the ever conquering troops of Op HADIN KAI for this immense success. They are enjoined not to rest on their oars but use this as a springboard to finally defeat the insurgents and also keep up the fighting spirit.”.