Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Hours after the #EndSARS protests against police brutality eased

across the country, soldiers from the 144 Battalion of the Nigerian

Army, Asa, Abia State on Monday, brutalized and dehumanized Mr. Peter

Elekwachi, a staff of Aba plant of The Sun Publishing Company Limited.

Elekwachi, who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the soldiers while

writhing in pains as a result of pounding he received in the hands of

the heartless soldiers, said he left office on Monday evening to buy

something within the Alaoji axis of Aba.

The Sun staff who went out in his vehicle said he was waiting to cross

the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway at Alaoji when he noticed that an

army Hilux van was running against traffic as it was heading towards

Aba from Asa.

Elekwachi, hardly audible enough as a result of exhaustion from the

trouncing he received from the soldiers, said he saw the army van afar

off and decided to drive across the Expressway.

He said immediately therefore, the army van approached where he was

and stopped, and four soldiers jumped down and beaconed on him to come

and see them.

Elekwachi said when the soldiers asked him to come; he thought they

wanted to enquire from him how they could get to a particular

location.

“But surprisingly, when I got to them, the soldiers asked me why I did

not wait for their van to drive past before I crossed the Expressway”.

Elekwachi said before he could answer their question, the four

soldiers, acting on the orders of their officers who were sitting

inside the hilux van descended on him.

According to Elekwachi, “Initially, they were using their gun butts on

me, but when it appeared that was not giving them what they wanted;

they dropped their guns and used clubs to hit me as if I was a cow.

“The soldiers pounded on me relentlessly until I collapsed and

thinking I was dead, they left and continued with their journey as if

nothing happened.

Elekwachi is presently lying critically ill because of the beating

from the soldiers and doctors are battling to save his life.

Efforts to reach the army authorities in Abia failed.