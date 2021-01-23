From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leader and founder of the Biafra Independent Movement/Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra ( BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has condemned the invading and burning down of his group’s secretariat in Orlu Council Area of Imo State by soldiers.

He also said that his members were not responsible for the alleged killing of security agents in the state.

Uwazuruike who called for calm over the unprovoked attack on his members by the Nigerian Army, admonished members of the pro-Biafra group to remain non-violent and not to take matters into their own hands.

Soldiers drafted from the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, on Friday, invaded the secretariat of the Biafra Independent movement/Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB) situated at Mgbee in Orlu area of Imo State and burnt it down.

It was learnt that the soldiers numbering about 12, came in two Hilux trucks, procured fuel from a nearby filling station, went ahead to barricade the entrance leading to the secretariat before setting the building on fire.

The soldiers, it was gathered, had also prevented some good Samaritans who had wanted to put out the raging fire from doing so.

The leader and founder of the BIM- MASSOB, Chief Uwazuruike, who spoke through his media aide, Elder Chris Mocha, yesterday, said: “They (soldiers) vandalised the iron doors which had the inscription ‘BIM – MASSOB’ and later poured 25 litres of fuel on the secretariat after successfully removing the 66 pieces of plastic chairs and six roofing sheets inside the office.

“The military onslaught against my members is as a result of violent conducts being perpetrated by members of the of Indigenous People of Biafra cum Eastern Security Network, who have been causing mayhem in the state knowing that they have no traceable addresses in the state or anywhere in the South East.”

Uwazuruike maintained that his members were not responsible for the alleged killing of soldiers and police men in Orlu and wondered how members of his group were being targeted for an offence they never committed.