Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says that soldiers on a mop-up operation have killed scores of bandits and rescued 7 abducted persons at Dogon Gona Forest in Niger State.

This was contained in a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

“Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade on 11 April 2020 on a mop-up operation to clear bandits at Dogon Gona Forest general area of Niger State rescued 7 kidnapped victims. The victims who were abandoned by the bandits after a fierce battle were said to have been kidnapped on 27 March 2020 and taken to an unknown destination. Following interrogation after a successful rescue operation, the village head of Madaki confirmed that the victims were natives of Roro village of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The victims would soon be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further necessary action.

“In a related development, troops of 31 Artillery Brigade on 11 April 2020 at Kontokoro village while on clearance operation engaged bandits in a gun duel. The operation led to the neutralization of several bandits and some escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby continues to solicit for timely and credible information for the enhancement of its operations. This is highly desirable in tackling our security challenges,” the statement reads.