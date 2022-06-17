From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said that soldiers engaged in the illegal oil bunkering operations in the Niger Delta region have destroyed 337 illegal refineries and arrested 141 oil thieves in the last seven weeks.

The DHQ said the soldiers from Joint Task Force of Operation Delta Safe also discovered 1,052 metal storage tanks, 11 rifles, 515 ovens, 68 wooden boats and other equipment used for illegal bunkering in the region.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at a media briefing on the update of military operations conducted between June 2-16, at the DHQ, Abuja.

Onyeuko, who said the Joint Task Force of Operation Delta Safe is determined to wipe out illegal oil bunkering in the area, listed some the communities where the illegal refineries were discovered to include Jesse in Ethiope Local Government Area, Otago Creek, Escravos River and Bennett Island in Delta State, Brass creek, Beneside and Ndoro Waterways Ekeremor, all in Bayelsa State.

The DMO, spokesman while noting that military operations against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the country has continued to yield positive results, said the Armed Forces and other security agencies are working assiduously to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said the military have equally intensified efforts, both kinetic and non kinetic, in the fight against terrorism, economic saboteurs, banditry and sundry crimes in the theatres of operations in some parts of the country.

