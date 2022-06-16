From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday said, soldiers engaged in the illegal oil bunkering operations in the Niger delta region have discovered and destroyed 337 illegal refineries and arrested 142, oils thieves in the last seven weeks.

The DHQ, said the soldiers from Joint Task Force of Operation DELTA SAFE also discovered 1,052 metal storage tanks, eleven riffles, 515 ovens, 68 wooden boats and other equipment used for illegal bunkering in the region.

Director Defence Media Operations(DMO), Major General Benard Onyeuko, made this known at a media briefing on the update of military operations conducted between June 2-16, held at the DHQ, Abuja.

Onyeuko, who said the Joint Task Force of Operation DELTA SAFE is determined to wipe out illegal oil bunkering in the

area, listed some the communities where the illegal refineries were discovered to include Jesse in Ethiope Local Government Area, Otagbo Creek, Escravos River and Benett Island in Delta State, Brass creek, Beneside and Ndoro Waterways Ekeremor all in Bayelsa State.

The DMO, spokesman while noting that military operations against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorizing the peace of the country has continued to yield positive results, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are working assiduously to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said the military have equally intensified efforts both kinetic and non kinetic in the fight against terrorism, economic saboteurs, banditry and sundry crimes in the theatres of Operations in some parts of the country.

Giving an update of the military operations conducted between June 2-16, Onyeuko said that on

OPERATION HADARIN DAJI

2. Troops in this theatre of Operations continue to intensified offensive against terrorists and other criminals in their operational activities. Based on actionable intelligence a high profile Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander, one Abba Yunus (aka Mallam Abba) and his accomplice was arrested at Samegu community in Kumbosto Local Government Area of Kano State. Items recovered during the operation include 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 AK 74 rifle, 2 PKM squad machine gun, 9 85mm shoulder fired RPG bomb, 16 M67 fragmentation grenades, 10 50mm mortar rounds, 200 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 18 boxes of ammunition, 1 RPG model 7 tubes, 1 RPG 7 and 7 AK 47 magazines. This high profile arrest has nipped in the bud their planned mayhem in the area which would have claimed lot of lives. In another operation on 13 June 2022 troops received intelligence on movement of terrorists with intent to cross road Dogon Awo and Sokoto in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops engaged the bandits and neutralized scores of the bandits while others escaped with gun shot wounds, after the engagement, troops recovered 718 cattle, 10 camels, and 5 motorcycles.

3. Also, on 14 June 2022, troops responded to distress call on movement of bandits on motorcycles at Yar’kuka village heading towards Tadurga village in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Troops in pursuit engaged the criminals at Kwanar Dutse due to fire power of own troops several of the terrorists were neutralized. During the attack 6 motorcycles and 7 AK 47 rifles were recovered. Cumulatively, within the period under review, a total of 12 AK 47 rifles, 1 AK 74 rifle, 2 PKM squad machine gun, 9 rounds of 85mm shoulder fired live RPG, 16 M67 fragmentation grenades, 10 50mm mortar rounds, 200rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 18 boxes of ammunition, 1 RPG model 7 tubes, 1 RPG 7 and 7 AK 47 magazines. In addition, the troops recovered 5 motorcycles, 718 sheep, 10 camels and neutralized scores of bandits. Accordingly, all arrest and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

4. In another development, the Commander Joint Task Force Operation HADARIN DAJI on 6 June 2022 handed over 706 assorted arms and ammunitions captured from the terrorists and other criminal elements within the theatre of Operation comprising of katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi State to the Zonal Coordinator North West Zone National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons at 26 Battalion parade ground, Giginya Barracks Sokoto State. In his remarks, the Commander Operation HADARIN DAJI noted that the operational success recorded from 2018 – 10 May 2022 led to the recovery of large quantities assorted Small Arms and Light Weapons from criminal elements. The recovered weapons comprises of 203 AK 47 rifles, 44 automated fabricated rifles, 7 G3 rifles, 1 GPMG, 3 submachine guns, 1 light machine gun, 4 FN rifles, 410 dane guns, 71 locally fabricated pistols, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) empty canister and 1 pump action gun.

5. In his response, the Zonal Coordinator of North West National Centre for the Control of Small Arms appreciated the troops for their loyalty and selfless service to the nation and encouraged them not to relent on the good job they are doing in the North West. He implored the general public to always give necessary information to security agencies to mop up illegal firearms from the hand of criminals.

OPERATION HADIN KAI

6. Troops of Operation of HADIN KAI has continued to sustain the operational tempo against the insurgents and terrorists in the North West. Notably, on 12 June 2022 troops had an-encounter with Boko Haram terrorists as they cleared their enclave in Gazuwa in Bama Local Government Area. The camp which is called Markas or Headquarters harboured large of the terrorists and their families. After a fierce battle about 47 terrorists were neutralized including their top commanders. Also, on 14 June 2022, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on clearance operation at Ngoshe Borno State intercepted one of the abducted Chibok girls by name Miss Mary Dauda, 27 years old with her child. She is suspected to have escaped from Gara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Mary Dauda is on serial 46 on the Chibok girls list of 2014. The rescued mother and child are in own custody for medical checkup and rehabilitation.

7. Furthermore, on 6 June 2022 troops rescued 5 abducted victims who were kidnapped by the terrorist. Earlier in the day, terrorists had set ablaze 2 PMS tankers and 2 other vehicles. This was achieved in conjunction with Air Component of who engaged the terrorists with helicopter gunship some of the criminals were neutralized and the 3 gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were recovered. Boko Haram terrorists and their families have continued to surrender to own troops in the North East theatre. Cumulatively a total of 57,004 of Boko Haram Terrorists and their families have surrendered comprising of 12,547 males, 17,027 females and 27,430 children. All surrendered and items recovered have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

OPERATION SAFE HAVEN

8. As part of non-kinetic operational activities employed to promote peaceful coexistence among the people Southern of Kaduna State, the Operation SAFE HAVEN theatre of Operation on 7 June 2022 organised football peace competition code name Major General IS Ali Ramadan and Easter football peace competition and donated tricycles to people living with disabilities at the Township Stadium Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. speaking at the ceremony, the representative of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, the Commissioner and Administrator Kafanchan Municipal Authority commended the Operation SAFE HAVEN for continuously engaging the youth positively in activities that promotes friendship and harmonious coexistence stating that peace is a necessity that all must strive achieve.

9. He added that the event has added to the modalities employed by the state toward involving all stakeholders to promote peace and security in the area, he called on all to contribute and support the peace efforts of the state and the security agencies as no meaningful development can take place without peace. On his part the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN stated that the football competition was organized to promote peaceful living and healthy competition among the youth. He enjoined the participants to use the opportunity to make friends as well support the security agencies in their respective communities to achieve lasting peace. The Commander further congratulated the participants for successful competition and urged them to sustain the team spirit and warned them against their involvement in drugs and criminal activities. The events was attended by official of Kaduna State executive, local government officials, Traditional and Community leader, Clergy as well as head of security agencies in the area.

OPERATION WHIRL PUNCH

10. Troops in Operation WHIRL PUNCH theatre of operation continued to sustained offensive attacks on bandits and other criminal elements to checkmate their unlawful activities with operational patrols, clearance and raid operations as they conducted operational activities at Rigasa, Faka, Kurmin Dade, Galbi, Kawuri, Kusasu, Kuduru, Keterma, Dan Guru, Sarkin Pawa, Godani station at Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. On 2 June 2022, based on credible intelligence report on terrorists activities, and the sighting of major terrorists enclaves at Golibi and Kawuri, the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) also uncovered movement of armed terrorists on motorcycles from gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Consequently, the air component in a coordinated strike engaged the terrorists and neutralized key leaders of the terrorists and destroyed their warehouse.

11. In a similarly operation, on 5 June 2022 following report on terrorists attack at Dogon Noma in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on arrival, it was discovered that the village was on fire, however, no terrorist was seen. Further exploit of the general area revealed terrorists on convoy of 30 motorcycles carrying 3 persons each and fleeing to nearby clusters of trees. Consequently, the terrorists were engaged by Nigerian Air Force platform with scores of the terrorists neutralized and the motorcycles engulfed in flames after the strike

OPERATION DAKATAR DA BARAWO

12. In the sustained fight against oil thieves and other economic saboteurs troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO has continued to recorded more successes in their operation. Various operations were conducted in different parts of the Niger Delta namely; Omadino community Warri South Local Government Area, Opolo area in Yenagoa, Bukuma in Degema creek and Creek 6 in River State, Ikantu Bush in Warri among others. Notably on 1 June 2022 a swamp buggy operation was conducted at some identified illegal refinery site a Amadino community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State; 20 illegal refineries, 6 reservoirs, 2 gas cylinders, 2 pits, 8 metals storage tanks, Three Thousand (3,000) litres of stolen crude oil, Six Thousand (6,000) litres of suspected illegal refined AGO, 4 pumping machines and 1 x 40 hp out board engine.

13. On 2 June 2002 arrest of 2 trucks with suspected illegal sludge at Opolo area, the trucks were enroute Koko in Delta State. Five (5) suspects arrested. On 3 and 5 June 2022 at Degema creek and Creek 6 in River State and Tebijo respectively items discovered are; 6 ovens, 11 metal storage tanks, 2 pumping machines, One Hundred and Fifty Three Thousand (153,000) litres of illegally refined AGO. On 6 June 2022 at Ikantu Bush in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. the items discovered are; 15 storage tanks, 3 ovens, 2 pits, and other refining tools and Six Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand (655,000)litres of stolen crude oil. Also, on 7 and 8 June 2022, at Ekpetiama in Amassoma community, Cawthorne channel 2 of new Calabar River, Ajibera creek, Ovuleye creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. items recovered are; 21 metal storage tanks, 10 ovens, 6 surface tanks, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand (250,000) litres of illegally refine AGO, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) litres of stolen crude oil and other refining tools.

14. Cumulatively, a total of 13 illegal refining sites, 6 reservoirs, 84 ovens, 107 storage tanks, 21 storage pits, One Million Five Hundred Seventy Eight Thousand (1,578,000) litres of AGO, Two Million Two Hundred Sixty Thousand (2,260,000) litres of stolen crude oil, 2 trucks with sludge, 22 wooden boats, 3 fibre boats, 4 tankers and scores of suspects. All arrests and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

OPERATION DELTA SAFE

15. The Joint Task Force of Operation DELTA SAFE has been relentless in their kinetic operation which are geared towards eradicating illegal oil activities in their Joint Operational area. In other to achieve its operational mandate Operation OCTOPUS GRIP a subsidiary operation under DELTA SAFE in the last 7 weeks of it operations (April 20) discovered and destroyed 337 illegal oil refineries, 1,052 metal storage tanks, 515 ovens, 68 wooden boats, it also confiscated 59 vehicles, 16 outboard engines, 11 rifles and arrested 141 criminals. During the period in focus troops of DELTAL SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP conducted operations in creeks, towns and communities; these include Jesse in Ethiope Local Government Area, Otagbo Creek, Escravos River and Benett Island in Delta State. Also, Brass creek, Beneside and Ndoro Waterways Ekeremor all in Bayelsa State. In addition, troop conducted operations at Opumaki, Cawthrone Channel all in Bonny Local Government Area of River States.

16. Within the last week 9 – 14 June 2022, a total of 26 illegal refining sites, 35 wooden boats, 74 storage tanks, 79 ovens, 28 dug out pits, 3 speed boats, 2 outboard engines, 20 pumping machines, 2 rifles, Two Million Two Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand (2,264,000) litres of stolen crude oil, One Million One Hundred and Forty Two Thousand (1,142,000) litres of AGO and 10 oil thieves were arrested by own troops. Accordingly, all the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

17. Finally, the military high command commends the efforts of the troops in the various theatres, they are also encourages them to sustain the operational tempo in their respective area of responsibilities to ensure that normalcy returns to the affected zones of the country. Furthermore, the entire populace is hereby appreciated for the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of their operations. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and cooperation with the military and other security agencies in our quest to return peace to our dear country.

