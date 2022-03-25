From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said that soldiers on internal security operations in the Niger Delta region of the country have discovered and destroyed 49 illegal refineries and arrested 70 suspected oil thieves in the last two weeks.

The soldiers working under Operation Delta Safe, were also said to have recovered 275 polythene bags containing illegal refined AGO, 146 ovens, 145 receivers, four boilers, 125 metal storage tanks, eight GP tanks, 19 drums, 69 50litres jerry cans, 81 galvanised pipes, 85 dugout pits, five warehouses and pots containing illegally refined AGO.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure while giving an update on military operations from March 10 to March 24, yesterday, in Abuja, said the soldiers recovered over six million litres of illegally refined AGO, over 4 million litres of stolen crude oil, one gun boat, one BMG gun, one AK 47 rifle, five MCs, several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 12 motorcycles, 20 wooden boats, 15 pumping machines, two trucks, one ford, three speedboats, five engines, one keke, five vehicles.

He said the operations took place in different communities, towns, villages and creeks of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Abia states.

He said within the year under review, troops killed and arrested several Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and other criminals and rescued some abducted persons held captive by the terrorists.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Onyeuko also said that the Nigerian Navy, in conjunction with U.S. AFRICOM, recently concluded the 12th edition of Exercise Obangame Express, adding that the exercise was to create the enabling environment and freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said the NN patrol vessels, FV Magnolta and FV Jasmin intercepted fishing vessels carrying out illegal fishing activities on the nation’s coastal waters.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“MT Queen of Peace was intercepted with 1,257 cubic metres of stolen crude oil with 14 crew members on board, while MT Harbour Spirit was also intercepted for suspected illegal activities and forged documents.

“A total of 16 vessels, 21 crew members were interrogated and five arrested within the exercise period. The overall assessment of the exercise was judged successful as it lived up to its bidding,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, commended troops in all theatre of operations for the modest feats recorded and enjoined troops to remain professional, vigilant and exhibit utmost caution and respect for human rights in their respective area of responsibilities.