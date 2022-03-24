From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday that soldiers on internal security operations in the Niger Delta have discovered and destroyed 49 illegal refineries and arrested 70, suspected oil thieves in the last two weeks.

The soldiers working under Operation Delta Safe, were also said to have recovered 275 polythene bags containing illegal refined AGO, 146 ovens, 145 receivers, 4 boilers, 125 metal storage tanks, 8 GP tanks, 19 drums, 69 50litres jerry cans, 81 galvanized pipes, 85 dugout pits, 5 warehouses and pots containing illegal refined AGO.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Benard Onyeuko, who made this known, said the soldiers recovered over six million litres of illegal refined AGO, over 4 million litres of stolen crude oil, 1 gun boat, I BMG gun, 1AK 47 rifle, 5 MCs, several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 12 motorcycles, 20 wooden boats, 15 pumping machines, 2 trucks, 1 ford, 3 speedboats, 5 engines, 1 keke, 5 vehicles.

He said the operations took place in different communities, towns, villages and creeks of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Abia States.

Gen Onyeuko, at the DMO, bi-weekly briefing held at the DHQ, while noting that the military have continued to carry out its onslaught against terrorists/bandits and other enemies of the state, said the security situation in some locations remained peaceful and calm while some other areas recorded some incidents within the period.

He said within the year under review, troops killed and arrested several Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and other criminals and rescued some abducted persons held captive by the terrorists.

Gen Onyeuko gave a breakdown of military operations in the various Theatre conducted between March 10 – 24:

