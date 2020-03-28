Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the northeast have destroyed another stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists and killed several of their fighters at Valangide in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko in a statement said “Several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been neutralized and their structures and logistics supplies destroyed in airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Valangide in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

The mission, which was conducted on, 27 March 2020, in continuation of subsidiary Operation DECISIVE EDGE, was carried out after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted and tracked some terrorists to compounds within the settlement where they resided in some well-developed structures.