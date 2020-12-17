From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations across the country have destroyed several illegal refineries in Delta and Rivers states and recovered several boats and equipment used by the criminals to carry out their acts of economic sabotage.

Coordinator, Defence Media Organisation, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, said the soldiers also arrested six suspected vandals who engaged in the act.

Enenche at the briefing on update on military operations conducted across the country between December 3 and December 15, said troops have continued to conduct clearance operations, ambushes and air operations that resulted in the killing and arrest of criminals and recovery of arms and ammunition.