From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters, Abuja, has said that soldiers from 82 Division have destroyed the hideout and logistics base of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Lilu forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the soldiers, working in conjunction with the Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Police, recovered 10 pump-action shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, one revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, live cartridges, machettes and IPOB flags.

Other items recovered are: mobile phones, laptops and other dangerous weapons.

Nwachukwu, in a statement, said,“Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA), in a joint operation conducted with other security agencies, have dislodged a notorious stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network, at Lilu forest in Ihiala LGA. Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra states.

“The operations, which was conducted in the early hours of Monday,January 17, led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a fire fight that ensued.