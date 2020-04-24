Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations said soldiers on internal security operations in Benue State have destroyed a militia camp and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons at Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov ward of Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The soldiers from Operation WHIRL STROKE made up of Sector 2 and Sector 4 respectively deployed at Katsina Ala, Ukum and Logo local government areas of Benue State from parts of Taraba State, were said to have carried out a special raid on a suspected militia camp at Anku Mbagen village.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, who made this known, listed some of the weapons recovered from the militias as one 81mm mortar gun, five 60mm commando mortar gun, seven locally-fabricated mortar tubes guns, three SMG rifles, three double barrel rifles, two locally-made rifles, one G3 rifle, one locally-made pistol, five AK 47 magazines, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one car battery, 15 rounds of locally-made ammunition, two bags of gun powder, nine pairs of camouflage uniforms, one generator, three motorcycles, one cellular hand set, charms and assorted hard drugs.

Enenche’s started reads: “The armed militia on sighting the troops opened a barrage of fire on own troops. The Special Forces troops responded swiftly and neutralized three gang members while others abandoned their position and weapons and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“There was no casualty on own troops.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to restate its commitment to restoring peace in all parts of the country. It also continues to request the public for credible information which will assist the military to rid the country of criminal elements.”