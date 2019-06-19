Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops fighting the counter-insurgency war have killed more members of the Boko Haram group and recovered arms and ammunitions from them.

Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, said the soldiers also rescued two women and three children held captive by the terrorists.

He said: “Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion on clearance operations in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, have neutralised more members of the crouching Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, when they raided a cluster of recently- established camps along Kajeri village on Tuesday the June 18, 2019.

“A thorough search of the camps resulted in the recovery of the following items: two Dane guns, eight cartridges, two torches and a bicycle.

“Furthermore, two women and three children suspected to have been kidnapped by the terrorists were rescued by troops around the bushes of Kajeri and Saleri villages.

“The rescued women and children would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.

“The camps were destroyed/burnt down by the troops, while they advanced further and cleared the surrounding dispersed localities in the general area of Kajeri and Saleri axis of the state.”