From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said soldiers from 34 Brigade, have raided the stronghold of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network(ESN), and recovered several cache of arms and ammunitions weapons at Amaifeke-Akkatta Road in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Director army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said soldiers came in contact with the criminals while on clearance operations on their hideouts in the general area of Amaifeke – Akkatta road.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Nwachukwu in a statement said the soldiers recovered ten Pump Action Shotguns, seven locally fabricated guns, one locally made Revolver Pistol, eighty Live Cartridges, one Baofeng Radio and substance suspected to be gun powder, Satchet of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a Toyota Camry Saloon car.

Nwachukwu statement reads; “Troops of 34 Brigade, Nigerian Army(NA) have captured a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to elements of the dissident group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network(ESN), after a gun battle at Amaifeke-Akkatta Road in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The fire arms and ammunition were recovered during troops’ operations to clear separatists’ hideouts in the general area of Amaifeke – Akkatta road.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

Troops uncovered the weapons concealed in a black Toyota Camry, after they successfully surmounted ambushes staged by members of the outlawed dissident group, who, having been overpowered by the gallant troops, abandoned their vehicle and weapons in the heat of the combat and fled the scene.

After a thorough search, the troops recovered ten Pump Action Shotguns, seven locally fabricated guns, one locally made Revolver Pistol, eighty Live Cartridges, one Baofeng Radio and substance suspected to be gun powder.Others include Satchet of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a Toyota Camry Saloon car.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The Nigerian Army commends members of the public for their continued support to the military and security agencies, as they protect the citizens from attrocious activities of the outlawed dissident groups, who in defiance of law and good order have annihilated innocent Ndigbo and other Nigerians, in their enforcement of an illegal sit at home order, foisted on the good people of the South East.

The NA urges all to continue to provide timely and credible information in support of ongoing operations to restore peace and security in the South East and other troubled parts of the country.