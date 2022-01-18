From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja, said soldiers from the 82 Division have destroyed the hideouts and logistics base of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the soldiers working in conjunction with Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force, recovered ten Pump Action Shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, One Revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machetes and IPOB flags. Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops amongst other dangerous weapons.

“The operations, which was conducted in the early hours of Monday 17 January 2022, led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a firefight that ensued.

“The operation was jointly conducted by troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police. It was a well-coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where plans were been perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups.