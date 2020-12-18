From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Soldiers and other security agents yesterday cordoned off the Abakaliki Building Materials Market over alleged reports of stockpiling of ammunition by some traders.

Daily Sun gathered that the security agents surrounded the market in a commando-style around 9am and barred access in and out of the premises.

They also closed off the Afikpo Road leading to the market, forcing motorists and commuters to take alternate routes. Afikpo Road is the main entrance into Abakaliki from the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway and the closure caused traffic snarl around the area.

A top security source said the security agencies were at the market following the alleged discovery of a cache of ammunition in the market.

“We are still investigating,” the source said.

A source at the market claimed the ammunition were loaded in a truck and disguised as other goods, claiming that the goods were bound for Yola, Adamawa State.

The source’s claims could not be independently verified as at press time.

Police Commissioner in the state, Philip Maku, did not respond to numerous queries for comment to this story.

It was also gathered that the state governor, David Umahi, later visited the market around 11pm to see things for himself.