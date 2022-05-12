From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army headquarters in Abuja, said it has deployed its soldiers on a search and rescue mission to secure the release of one of its officers who went Missing In Action during an operation in Taraba State.

The officer in the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel, went missing while responding to a distress call of an attack on Tati community, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba state in the early hours of Tuesday. Six soldiers lost their lives during the operations.

The Director Army Public Relations

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers killed six of the bandits and recovered one Ak 47 rifle, one pistol, one locally fabricated gun, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 19 rounds of 7.62 mm special, 7 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 3 motorbikes.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads; “Troops of 93 Battalion have launched out, on a search and rescue mission for a personnel who is missing in action while responding to a distress call of an attack on Tati community, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba state in the early hours of Tuesday 20 May 2022.

The troops had launched out swiftly on receiving a distress call that Tati community was under attack and razed by suspected bandits. While in pursuit of the bandits, troops fell into an ambush staged by the criminals. The troops fought fiercely through the ambush neutralizing four of the bandits. Sadly, during the fire fight, six gallant soldiers paid the supreme price, while one personnel is missing in action. However, a reinforcement team from 6 Brigade deployed against the fleeing bandits at Ananum village in Donga Local Government Area of the state, neutralized 2 additional bandits and recovered one Ak 47 rifle, one pistol, one locally fabricated gun, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 19 rounds of 7.62 mm special, 7 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 3 motorbikes.

Troops are currently in pursuit of the bandits and will leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing personnel.

The good people of Taraba state are enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies”.