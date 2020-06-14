Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the northeast have repelled another attack on Monguno town in Borno State by the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known said the soldiers from Sector 3 and Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE killed 20 terrorists and destroyed 4 gun trucks and captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

Enenche said in a statement:

‘The ground troops of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa terrorists who attempted to breach Munguno Town in Borno State on Saturday, 13 June 2020.

‘During the combined brave Sector 3 counter-attack and precise ISR and munition delivery by the Air Task Force, 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were neutralized and 4 of their gun trucks destroyed. The troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

‘The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the Land component and Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation. The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre.’