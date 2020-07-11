Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said troops on internal security operations have killed 2 armed herdsmen who tried to attack Chambe community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The troops from Operation WHIRL STROKE, also recovered one AK 47 rifle and 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special from the herdsmen.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John enenche who made this known in a statement said “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have continued to record significant successes against criminal elements.

“Following actionable Human Intelligence on the infiltration of armed herdsmen on 10 July 2020 at Chambe community in Logo LGA of Benue State where 2 villagers were killed, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE from Tomatar and Gov/Afia swiftly deployed to the scene but the bandits have fled the area. Troops tracked the assailants to a makeshift camp at the outskirt of Arufu in neighbouring Taraba State. On sighting the troops, the armed bandits opened fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with high intensity fire, killing 2 of them while others fled in disarray with gun shots wounds. In the process one AK 47 rifle as well as 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special were recovered. Additionally, the gallant troops have dominated the area conducting clearance patrol from Arufu to Akwana in order to rid the general area of any untoward activities.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of criminal elements in the North-Central Zone of the Country.