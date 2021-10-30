From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said it’s soldiers on internal security operations in the south east have foiled an attempt by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) to attack security operatives deployed at Ekwulobia Round About in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State and killed four of them.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers recovered two AK-47 Rifles, one GALIL Ace 5.56 x 45 Iwi Gun, one Avofeng Hand held radio and one Black Highlander jeep. However he said one of the security operatives was killed during the shootout with the group.

Nwachukwu statement reads; “Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have neutralised four gunmen of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in a fierce encounter at Nnobi Junction, Idemili South Local Government Area on Friday 29 October 2021. This followed the assailants’ armed attack on personnel of security agencies deployed at Ekwulobia Round About in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, during which troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and subsequently embarked on pursuit of the criminals along Nnewi – Nnobi road.

“Troops made contact with the fleeing gunmen and engaged them in a fire fight, neutralizing four of the criminals.

“The gallant troops also recovered two AK-47 Rifles, one GALIL Ace 5.56 x 45 Iwi Gun, one Avofeng Hand held radio and one Black Highlander jeep. Sadly, a personnel of one of the security agencies paid the supreme price.

“In a separate operation, troops have foiled another attack by IPOB/ESN gunmen at Umunze Checkpoint, in Orumba South Local Government Area. The vigilant troops overwhelmed the attackers in the shootout that ensued, forcing them to take to their heels, abandoning, one Pump Action gun with nine cartridges, one dark blue Ford and four motorcycles, which the troops have recovered.

“The Nigerian Army notes that the recent attacks are part of proscribed IPOB/ESN plan to instil fear into the public and sabotage forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election. Members of the public are reassured that the Nigerian Army, sister services and other security agencies will not relent in resolutely confronting all criminals intents against the citizenry and national interest. Law abiding citizens are enjoined to continue to go about their daily activities without any fear. They are also encouraged to report any unusual activity observed across Anambra State to the nearest security post”.

