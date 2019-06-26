Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says soldiers on counterterrorism operations in northeast Nigeria have killed three terrorists, seizing two gun trucks and anti-aircraft guns in renewed clearance operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were said to have been killed in the past few days, with a large cache of arms, ammunitions, vehicles and other operational tools recovered from them.

Acting Director (Army Public Relations) Colonel Saghir Musa said the soldiers from 112 Task Force Battalion also foiled an attempt by the terrorists to attack Mafa, a town in Borno, on Monday, June 24.

Saghir in a statement said that over 100 persons held hostage by the terrorists, among them women and children, were rescued by the soldiers.

The statement reads: