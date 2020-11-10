Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says that soldiers of Operation Fire Ball have foiled a terror attack on Gujba, Yobe State, killed scores of their fighters and destroyed their gun trucks.

The soldiers were also said to have recovered several arms and ammunition from the terrorists comprising members of the Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) group.

Acting Director of Defence Media Operations

Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known listed the recovered weapons to include One Fabricated (VBL) Armoured Personnel Carrier, One Boko Haram Gun Truck, One NSVT Anti Aircraft Gun, One QJC Anti Aircraft Gun, One Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, One PKT Gun, One General Purpose Machine Gun, One QJC Extra Barrel, 6 AK 47 Rifles and 311 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition NATO (links).

Onyeuko in a statement said “Troops of Operation FIRE BALL have continued their aggressive and responsive posture with the aim of rooting out the remnants of Boko Haram and the Islamic States West Africa Province criminals from all their identified enclaves in the North East.

“Consequently, on 7 and 8 November 2020, the gallant troops of 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Gari of Gujba LGA of Yobe State dealt a decisive blow on some marauding Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals in a failed attempt to infiltrate the peaceful town. The gallant troops of the Brigade who were ever on high alert fought relentlessly forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray due to the troops’ superior firepower. Nevertheless, the unrelenting troops gave hot pursuit and inflicted heavy casualties on the fleeing insurgents.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 5 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized while the following equipment were captured: One Fabricated (VBL) Armoured Personnel Carrier, One Boko Haram Gun Truck, One NSVT Anti Aircraft Gun, One QJC Anti Aircraft Gun, One Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, One PKT Gun, One General Purpose Machine Gun, One QJC Extra Barrel, 6 AK 47 Rifles, 311 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition NATO (links). Further exploitation is being carried out as the resilient troops continue to dominate the area with aggressive patrols.

“Relatedly, on 8 November 2020, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Special Response Area Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State while on fighting patrol made contact with a pocket of Boko Haram criminals. The gallant troops instinctively engaged the criminals with heavy volume of fire and consequently destroyed their hideout. The troops further rescued one woman and 3 children unharmed from the criminals. Accordingly, 2 bicycles and other items were recovered from the fleeing insurgents.

“In the same vein, on 3 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 7 deployed in Bama, Borno State successfully thwarted a suicide attempt on their camp. The vigilant troops sighted and neutralized the lone female suicide bomber before she could detonate her vest.

“In another development, troops of Army Super Camp 11 deployed at Gamboru on 3 November 2020 conducted a robust Clearance/Fighting Patrol to clear suspected Boko Haram Criminals hideouts at Bulama Lumbe and Ndufu Villages. The gallant troops came in contact with the criminals and engaged them with heavy volume of fire neutralizing 2 Boko Haram criminals and forcing others to flee with possible gunshot wounds. Resulting from the encounter, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle and 2 Boko Haram terrorist flags.

“The troops of Operation FIRE BALL are hereby commended for their resilience, doggedness and commitment exhibited during the above encounters. They are equally encouraged not to rest on the successes so far achieved but build on them.

“The entire populace of the North-East zone is hereby assured of the determination of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to finally rout out the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves.