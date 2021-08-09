Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja said soldiers on counter insurgency operations have foiled Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists attack on Damboa town.

Several of the terrorists who invaded the town in early hours of Sunday 8 August were said to have been killed and other severely injured.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who made this said “Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI in the North East have quelled a dawn attack attempted on Damboa town in the early hours of Sunday 8 August 21 by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists. The criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

“While attempting to infiltrate the town with unconfirmed numbers of foot soldiers and some mounted on motorcycles, the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops’ fire, forcing them to beat the retreat in disarray. The troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, in the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire.

“The troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in quelling the attack. They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.

“Law abiding people of North East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts. The good people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in the region”.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.