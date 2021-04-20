From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said soldiers fighting the counterterrorism war in the North East have foiled terrorists’ attempt to attack Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The soldiers supported by the Air Component of Operation Lafia Dole, were said to have killed several of the terrorists who invaded the town in their large numbers with 12 gun trucks last Sunday.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known, in a statement said “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole currently carrying out Operation Tura Takaibango, stationed at Dikwa and Gulumba Gana, supported by the Air Component, inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to take control of the strategic town of Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa LGA of Borno State. The terrorists in their numbers mounted 12 gun trucks and attacked the town on the eve of Sunday, April 18, 2021, just as the locals prepared to break their Ramadan fast for the day.