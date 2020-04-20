Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on counter-terrorism operations in the North East have foiled an attempt by terrorists to attack Geidam, a village in Yobe State.

The terrorists were said to have invaded the vilage at about 11:30 on monday morning but met a stiff resistance from troops from 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE who engaged them in a gun duel.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement on monday night, said the soldiers killed 13 terrorists and recovered two gun trucks with DUSHKHA Guns and 6 AK 47 rifles.

Enenche statement reads: “Some Elements of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists at about 11:30 hours on Monday, 20 April 2020 attempted to attack Geidam town, the headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State. Troops of 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE swiftly intercepted and engaged the criminals in a fierce exchange of fire.

“Consequently, the terrorists were forced to retreat, scampered in disarray into different locations and within surrounding bushes. At the moment, troops are on pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

“During the encounter thirteen (13) terrorists were neutralized, two (2) gun trucks with DUSHKHA guns and six (6) AK 47 rifles were captured. Presently, the terrorists have been subdued; the situation in Geidam town and its environs has been normalized and troops are currently on a follow up/exploitation operation.

“There was no casualty or loss of equipment on the part of our gallant troops. Additional details to be communicated to the media as events unfold further.”