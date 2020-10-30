Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defense Headquarters(DHQ), said soldiers on internal security operations in the North East have foiled a terrorists attack on Army Super Camp in Damboa Borno State.

The troops from Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, were said to have killed 22 terrorists and destroyed two Gun trucks.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko ,said the soldiers recovered one NSV Anti Aircraft Gun, two Rockect Propelled Grenade Tubes, four PKT Machine guns, One General Purpose Machine Gun, One Browning Machine Gun, 12 Ak 47 Rifles, One AK 74 Rifle were recovered. Other items included: One RPG 7 bomb, 116 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and two hand grenades from the terrorists.

Onyeuko , said: “Troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE has continued to decimate members of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Province in order clear the remnants of the terrorists from the theatre.

“Consequently, on 25 October, in what could appear to be a suicide journey the BokoHaram/Islamic State of West African Province attacked the well fortified Army Super Camp Damboa under 25 Bde in Sector 2.

The terrorists met their waterloo as they were pounded with superior fire power and additional fire support from the Air Task Force.