From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army headquarters in Abuja, said soldiers fighting the counter-terrorism war in the North East have foiled terrorists attempt to abduct some commuters and rescued 17 of them.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said:

‘The troops of Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) along Maiduguri – Damaturu road has rescued 17 civilians from a kidnap attempt by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state. The terrorists who came in a drove on Wednesday, 7 July 2021, had attempted an infiltration into Auno village through the Rail Line adjacent to the community but were quickly intercepted by the vigilant troops in a fierce gun duel.

‘Further exploitation conducted by troops of 7 Division Garrison and 212 battalions, immediately after quelling the infiltration attempt by the terrorists, resulted in the successful rescue of the commuting civilians, who were abducted during the attack at Kontori along Maiduguri – Damaturu road.

‘The rescued civilians have been adequately documented and handed over to officials of Rapid Response Squad for further action.

‘Recall that It was during the said attack that own troops were involved in a road traffic accident, while responding to a distress call from the area.

‘The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops’ commitment and decisive operations against the terrorists. He also expressed his readiness and resolve to support the troops with requisite logistics and welfare to enhance their operational efficiency.’

